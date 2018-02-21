Ryston's Niamh Early bids for national boxing title

The IABA National Elite Boxing Finals are down for decision this Saturday at the National Stadium. Liffey Crane Hire have come on board with the IABA as the main sponsors and on Saturday there are twenty finals down for decision.

Among the finalists is Niamh Early from Caragh, who boxes out of the Ryston Boxing Club in Newbridge; Niamh takes on Ceire Smith (Virginia/DCU) in the 51 kg division.

Five defending champions will be in action in Saturday’s National Elite finals including Dervla Duffey now boxing out of Mulhuddart in the 57kg class.

Other defending champions include Martin Keenan, Grainne Walsh, Kellie Harrington and Christina Desmond.

RTÉ will be televising some of the finals live this Saturday.