In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Moorefield’s luck runs out as late goal shatters dream. Report, reaction, picture coverage and comment.

Naas CBS book Leinster Schools final spot after big win over Coláiste Eoin.

Donegal next up as search for points step up a gear this Sunday.

Picture coverage: Sarsfields Annual Presentation Night.

Kildare hurlers in battle to avoid relegation after heavy defeat by Kerry.

Camogie Volunteer Award for Éire Óg Corra Choill’s Jim Kennedy.

New look Kildare camogie side defeated by Laois.

Hockey: Naas men advance to semi final of intermediate Cup, while Naas ladies look set for promotion after excellent win over Bray.

Rugby: Ballymena strengths too much for Naas.

Barnhall remain in promotion contention as The Oval Office (Dermot O’Mahoney) looks back on a busy rugby weekend.

Newbridge in control against Edenderry in the Leinster 2A clash.

Racing: Samcro not worthy of odds on status for Cheltenham, just yet (Robert Catterson).

More swimming success for Cadamstown’s Aoife Doran.

On the golf front, results and notices plus Gavin Lunny’s weekly golf tip.

Dogs: Doonanes Barn takes Supporters Club final in some style.

Naas Cobras get better of Wildcats in five set thriller.

All that and much more in this week’s Leinster Leader, in your shops now.