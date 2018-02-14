Clane's Caoimhe McHugh makes her mark at the Golden Gloves

Boxing out of Clane Boxing Club, Caoimhe McHugh, pictured right, made a huge impact at the Golden Gloves Boxing Championships event for girls when taking the silver medal in Sweden recently.

Under head coach, Paul Roberts, Caoimhe has made huge strides since she took up the sport only three years ago.

The 16-year-old has Leinster and Inter-Provincial titles to her name and now as she moves up to another weight/age level is aiming for more success at the higher level.

Clane Boxing Club which operates at the Industrial Estate in Clane, is thriving these days and the success of Caoimhe will only help to promote both the club and the sport in general.

Caoimh, pictured right, is an avid sports lady who plays football with Cappagh GFC and is the proud holder of a county U16 medal.

Her dad, Niall (originally from Our Lady's Place in Naas) and mam, Bernadette, along with her two sisters, Aoife and Orla are her biggest fans.