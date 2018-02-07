Two Kildare men named on Ireland U20s team for Italian clash

Ireland U-20 Head Coach Noel McNamara has named the Ireland U20s side, to play Italy, in their first home fixture of the U20 Six Nations in Donnybrook this Friday at 7.15pm.

There are four changes to the starting side that lined out against France last Friday.

The tight five remains unchanged, with props Jordan Duggan (Newbridge) and Jack Aungier starting alongside hooker Ronan Kelleher and Cormac Daly (Kilcock) and Jack Dunne named in the second row.

There are two changes to the back-row, with flankers Sean Masterson and Matthew Agnew joining Number 8 Jack O’Sullivan.

In the backs, scrum-half, Hugh O’Sullivan comes into starting side, having won his first cap from the bench last week, and he will partner out-half Harry Byrne, and in the midfield, Angus Curtis moves from the replacements and will line out alongside Captain Tommy O’Brien as Garryowen's David McCarthy misses out.

The back three remains unchanged, with Michael Silvester at full-back, and James McCarthy and Peter Sullivan on the wings.

The Ireland U20’s three home fixtures are again sponsored by Electric Ireland, and the match will be broadcast live by RTE, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Ireland U20 v Italy U20, U20 Six Championship, Friday 9th February, Donnybrook Stadium. Kick-Off: 7.15pm

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster) (5)

14. Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) (1)

13. Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) (6) Captain

12. Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (1)

11. James McCarthy (UL Bohemian/Munster) (1)

10. Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster) (1)

9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (1)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster) (5)

2. Ronan Kelleher (UCD/ Leinster) (9)

3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (1)

4. Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (1)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster) (1)

6. Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) (5)

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (0)

8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster) (1)



Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke (Wanderers FC/Leinster) (0)

17. James French (UCC RFC/Munster) (1)

18.Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster) (1)

19. Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster) (0)

20. Ronan Foley (UCD RFC/Leinster) (0)

21. Paddy Patterson (UCD RFC/Leinster) (0)

22. Conor Dean (St.Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (5)

23. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (0)



Unavailable for selection:

Matthew Dalton – Ulster Pro14 squad

Aaron Hall - injured

Jonny Stewart – Ulster Pro14 squad

IRELAND U20 Six Nations Fixtures and Results 2018

Friday 2rd February 2018

France U20 34 - 24 Ireland U20, Stade Amédée Domenech, Brive



Friday 9th February 2018

Ireland U20 v Italy U20, 7.15pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin



Friday 23rd February 2018

Ireland U20 v Wales U20, 7.15pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin



Saturday 9th March 2018

Ireland U20 v Scotland U20, 7.15pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin



Friday 16th March 2018

England U20 v Ireland U20, 8pm, Ricoh Arena, Coventry



Tickets are available for the Ireland U20 home games, which are sponsored by Electric Ireland, via www.ticketmaster.ie