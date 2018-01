Newbridge's Jordan Duggan named on Ireland Six Nations U20 squad to face France

Newbirdge man Jordan Duggan has been named on the Ireland U20’s team to play in the Six Nations opener this weekend.

Head Coach Noel McNamara announced the side today, to take on France this Friday (February 2) at the Stade Chaban Delmas in Bordeaux at 9pm local time, 8.00pm Irish time.

Jordan, who plays rugby for Naas RFC, will line out wearing number 1.

He is into his second year in LIT Tippearary doing a Strength & Conditioning degree.

Team is as follows:

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster) (4)

14. Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) (0)

13. David McCarthy (Garryowen/Munster) (4)

12. Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) (5) Captain

11. James McCarthy (UL Bohemian/Munster) (0)

10. Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster) (0)

9. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (10)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster) (4)

2. Ronan Kelleher (UCD/ Leinster) (8)

3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (0)

4. Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (0)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster) (0)

6. Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster) (0)

7. Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) (0)

8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster) (0)