Kildare ref Brendan Cawley to take charge of All-Ireland Intermediate Club decider
Football Final
Brendan Cawley
Newbridge man Brendan Cawley will take charge of the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship final in Croker this weekend.
Moy of Tyrone will take on Michael Glaveys of Roscommon, this Saturday February 3. Throw-in at 15:45.
In 2016, Brendan reffed the AIB Leinster Club senior football championship final between St Vincent’s of Dublin and Rhode of Offaly.
