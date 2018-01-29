Kildare ref Brendan Cawley to take charge of All-Ireland Intermediate Club decider

Newbridge man Brendan Cawley will take charge of the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship final in Croker this weekend.

Moy of Tyrone will take on Michael Glaveys of Roscommon, this Saturday February 3. Throw-in at 15:45.

In 2016, Brendan reffed the AIB Leinster Club senior football championship final between St Vincent’s of Dublin and Rhode of Offaly.