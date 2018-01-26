Are you ready to crown Kildare's greatest sporting moment?

We want you, our readers, to help us choose Kildare's greatest sporting moment, beginning next week as our 'Top 10 Sporting Moments' supplement hits the shelves free inside your regular Leinster Leader.

We have trawled through the archives, summoned the memories and recaptured the magic achieved by some of our most famous sporting sons and daughters.

Our special supplement will bring you right back to these moments when our county made local, national and international headlines, and sport truly captured our collective imagination.

Once you've enjoyed reliving the glory days in our county's sporting history, you can head over to www.leinsterleader.ie where you can vote for your favourite.

Voting will remain open until Thursday, February 8, so our online poll can be shared far and wide, reaching Kildare people in all corners of the globe, each with their own idea of the winner.

So, don't miss out on the reminiscing and debate sure to ignite as we embark on the road to crown Kildare's greatest sporting moment.

The Leinster Leader will be on sale in usual outlets around the county from next Tuesday, January 30.