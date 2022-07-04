Beautiful 'turn-key' property on the market in Laois - Tom McDonald and Associates

Beautiful 'turn-key' property on the market in Portarlington from Tom McDonald and Associates
Excellent 'Turn-Key' property is now on the market from Tom McDonald and Associates with an address at 67 Whitefields, Portarlington, Laois, R32 X472.
Asking Price: €265,000
Highlights
Quality, Concrete Built, 2/3 Bed, 2 Reception Semi-Detached Home with Attic Conversion and Single Storey Extension to Rear extending to approx. 1,380sq.ft.
Presented in Excellent Condition throughout, this ‘Turn-Key’ Property is located off the Station Road overlooking a Large Green Area to the Front with a Private Rear Garden.
Located within walking distance to Train Station, Schools, Shops, Town Centre & All Amenities.
Feature Wood Burning Fire in Front Living Room supplying the Heat Air Distribution System in the Home.
Open Plan Kitchen/Living/Dining Area has a Raised Living Area with Vaulted Ceiling & Electric Fire creating the Perfect Space for Social Gatherings.
Patio Doors off Living Area access the Private, Landscaped Garden with Mature Trees & Paved Patio Area.
Quality Fitted Kitchen with Recessed Lighting has Tiled Floor & Splashback.
Separate Utility Room with Fitted Units & Recently Replaced Gas Boiler.
Fitted Wardrobes in Both Bedrooms with Bespoke Fitted Bed & Underneath Storage Drawers in Front Bedroom.
Bath & Overhead Electric Shower in Bathroom with Tiled Floor & Bath Surround.
Attic Room with Velux Windows & Recessed Lighting would make an Ideal Home Office or Games Room with Excellent Broadband in the Area.
Attic W.C. with Velux Window has Space & is Plumbed for Bath and off Street Parking on Cobble-lock Driveway.
Services: Mains Water, Sewerage, Electricity, Natural Gas & Broadband.
For more info on this property please click the following link https://tommcdonald.ie/properties/67-whitefields
Contact Auctioneer:
Phone: 057 862 3643
Mail: info@tommcdonald.ie
Upper Main Street, Cooltederry, Portalington, Laois
Postcode: R32 V076
*Sponsored Content
File Pic: The new service will commence operations from Monday, July 4, and the operator will provide a service between 7am and 10.30 and from 14.30 to 19.00.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.