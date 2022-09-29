Join us at Toyota Naas for 231 Open Weekend!
GET READY TO 231 OPEN WEEKEND
JOIN US in our 231 Open Weekend — from September 29th to October 1st!
We will be displaying our 231 TOYOTA RANGE!
Trade-in valuations and finance offers are available, all exclusive to Toyota Naas. Don't miss out!
Save the date - 29th - 30th - October 1st
Toyota Naas, Sallins Road, Naas, Co. Kildare
YOU CAN WIN AMAZING PRIZES:
Get a chance to WIN a €1000 voucher for electricity bill. T&Cs.
Get a €500 fuel voucher when you purchase a new 2023 Toyota vehicle. T&Cs.
3 Years of Free Servicing. T&Cs.
Contact Toyota Naas to register your interest:
Phone: +353 45 897 589
Email: reception@toyotanaas.ie
Tickets HERE
Website HERE
