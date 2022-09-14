The biggest ever Cannonball Road Trip returned to The Brehon, Killarney

Cannonball Ireland returned to Killarney for their first road trip since 2019, hosted by the four star Brehon Hotel.

The largest organised road trip in Europe, this year’s event had the highest ever number of car entries, which included Ferrari, McLaren, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Maserati, Lamoborghini, Aston Martin and Porsche.

The Cannonball event has already raised €1.2million for many Irish charities, and have surpassed €250,000 for the HOPE Foundation, the official charity partner for this years event.

Spectators turned out in their hundreds to get up close and personal with over 200 supercars and to enjoy the incredible atmosphere that the Cannonball event is renowned for.

Some special guests taking part in the road trip included Alan Clarke, David Cuddy and Today FM's Dave Moore.

Starting in Malahide Castle, the road trip ventured to Killarney for their first finish line at The Brehon. Over 500 entrants were treated to live music, quirky food stations and incredible dessert stands throughout the hotel.

“We were delighted to welcome back Cannonball, which provided over 265 bedrooms to hotels in Killarney on Friday. The Brehon is a venue renowned for incredible events, and we were honoured to have been chosen as the venue for this year’s event” said Sinead McCarthy, General Manager at The Brehon.

“The event is for such amazing charities, and we were delighted to hear that this the event has surpassed their target of €250,000 for this year’s charity partners, the HOPE foundation”

Executive Chef, Chad Byrne said “Our team pulled out all the stops for this year’s event with some incredible food. Specialty tacos, burger baskets, vegan bites and Irish style spice boxes were some of the menu offerings with some tasty sweet additions from our talented pastry team”

Anyone who wishes to donate can still do so by visiting www.cannonball.ie

For further information on events at The Brehon please contact Events Manager, Caitriona Ashe by email, caitriona.ashe@thebrehon.com.

*Sponsored Content