Leaving Cert & Junior Cert Revision Courses
Leaving Cert & Junior Cert Easter Revision Courses at Leinster Senior College Newbridge
(In class or online optional)
Also available: Leaving Cert Oral Revision Courses
Leaving Cert Oral Revision Days
Saturday 9th April
French 10.00am – 1.00pm
German 2.00pm – 5.00pm
Spanish 10.00am – 1.00pm
Sunday 10th April
Irish 10.00am – 1.00pm
Tuesday 19th 10.00am – 1.00pm - Maths H - Irish H
Tuesday 19th 2.00pm – 5.00pm - Maths H - Irish H
Wednesday 20th 10.00am – 1.00pm - English - Biology
Wednesday 20th 2.00pm 5.00pm - English - Biology
Thursday 21st 10.00am – 1.00pm - Business - French - Spanish - Maths O
Thursday 21st 2.00pm – 5.00pm - Accounting - German - Physics - Ag Science
Friday 22nd 10.00am – 1.00pm - Economics -Chemistry
Junior Cert Courses
Tuesday 19th 10.00am – 12.00 - English H
Wednesday 20th 10.00am – 12.00 - Maths H
Wednesday 20th 1.00pm – 3.00pm - Science
Thursday 21st 10.00 – 12.00 - Irish H
Bookings can be made via the school website www.leinsterleadercollege.ie or by calling the school on (045) 487 811.
*Sponsored Content
Aidan Forker of Armagh is tackled by Paul Cribbin of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Armagh and Kildare at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach
Fuel prices rose above €2 at several Naas and Newbridge garages surveyed last Monday, March 7 — prices have since fallen back
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.