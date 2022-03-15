Leaving Cert & Junior Cert Revision Courses

Search

15 Mar 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Mar 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Leaving Cert & Junior Cert Easter Revision Courses at Leinster Senior College Newbridge

(In class or online optional)

Also available: Leaving Cert Oral Revision Courses

Leaving Cert Oral Revision Days

Saturday 9th April

French 10.00am – 1.00pm

German 2.00pm – 5.00pm

Spanish 10.00am – 1.00pm

Sunday 10th April

Irish 10.00am – 1.00pm

Tuesday 19th 10.00am – 1.00pm - Maths H - Irish H

Tuesday 19th 2.00pm – 5.00pm - Maths H - Irish H

Wednesday 20th 10.00am – 1.00pm - English - Biology

Wednesday 20th 2.00pm 5.00pm - English - Biology

Thursday 21st 10.00am – 1.00pm - Business - French - Spanish - Maths O

Thursday 21st 2.00pm – 5.00pm - Accounting - German - Physics - Ag Science

Friday 22nd 10.00am – 1.00pm - Economics -Chemistry

Junior Cert Courses

Tuesday 19th 10.00am – 12.00 - English H

Wednesday 20th 10.00am – 12.00 - Maths H

Wednesday 20th 1.00pm – 3.00pm - Science

Thursday 21st 10.00 – 12.00 - Irish H

Bookings can be made via the school website www.leinsterleadercollege.ie or by calling the school on (045) 487 811.

*Sponsored Content

