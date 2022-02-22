Search

22 Feb 2022

Reilly's Antiques Auction

Reilly Antiques Auction

Impressive catalogued auction this Saturday February 26 at 12pm of Antique Furniture, Fine Art & Collectables on behalf of our very important clients

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Feb 2022 9:00 AM

Reilly's Antiques are delighted to be able to welcome customers back to attend our First Auction of 2022.

There are over 420 quality lots, comprising of 19C Gilt Overmantle Mirrors, Killarney Occasional Pieces, 19C Walnut Credenza, 19C 2 Door Pier Cabinet, Victorian Grandfather Clock, Japanese Meiji Period Bronze Lamp, Large Selection Paintings, Sideboards, Work Boxes, Desks, Canterbury's, Games Tables, Centre Tables, Clocks, Bronzes, Irish Memorabilia, Console Tables, Chest of Drawers, Dressing Tables, Royal Doulton, Waterford Crystal, Moorcroft, Silver, Donegal Rugs, Object D’Art, Misc. Boxes etc.

Reilly's Antiques is a long established and renowned Antique Showrooms and Auction Rooms with over 10,000 sq feet over two storeys, trading for over 50 years. The business has built a solid reputation, both nationally and internationally.

THIS AUCTION IS NOT TO BE MISSED!

Public viewing now on

Friday 18th 10-6pm, Saturday 19th 10-5pm, Sunday20th 2-5pm, Tuesday 22nd, Wednesday 23rd, Thursday 24th,

Friday 25th from 10am-6pm & Morning of Sale from 9am

We respectfully request that all customers wear face masks during the viewing and at the auction.

Bidding will be conducted via;

  • Live Bidding in Person In Our Showrooms
  • Leaving Absentee Bids Online
  • Filling Out the Absentee Bid Form While Viewing the Auction in Person.
  • Telephoning or E-mailing Reilly’s Antiques with your Absentee Bids 045 868650 or info@reillysantiques.ie
  • Arranging a Telephone Bid with Reilly’s Antiques by phoning 045-868650.
  • Bidding in ‘Real Time’ via the-saleroom

Telephone:

045-868650/087-2226814

www.reillysantiques.ie Email: info@reillysantiques.ie

View our catalogue online & Bid online at www.the-saleroom.com

Our showrooms are also open for daily sales Tuesday- Friday 10 to 6pm, Saturday 10 to 5pm & every Sunday 2 to 5pm.

*Sponsored Content

