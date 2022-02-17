Kildare's small businesses and entrepreneurs urged to take advantage of Local Enterprise Week 2022

The programme of events for Local Enterprise Week 2022 has been launched and with a range of events taking place from March 7 – 11, there is something for everyone.

The first week in March will see small businesses and budding entrepreneurs gather across the country for Local Enterprise Week 2022. An initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, thousands of attendees are expected at over 300 events across the country during the week aimed at supporting small businesses and fostering entrepreneurship.

Headlining the week is the Spotlight Event - From Good to Great: Using Lean for a Competitive Edge - Featuring talks from local business owners that will give an insight into the real and tangible change, introducing LEAN principles can have on businesses, and 'One small step or One Giant Leap' with guest speaker Stuart Nelson, Jigsaw Better Business.

The week will also host management consultant, Blaise Brosnan of the Management Resource Institute for the ‘Connect and Learn’ networking online lunch, and for those ready to take the first step in setting up their own business, LEO Kildare will hosting Business Advice Clinics where you can speak with a Business Advisor on a one-to-one confidential basis.

The week is an opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs to sample the range of supports that are on offer from Kildare Local Enterprise Office.

These include financial supports, selling, networking, Brexit support, social media workshops, LEAN programmes and sessions

dealing with how to make your business more sustainable.

The week will also host the county finals for the hopefuls in this year’s National Enterprise Awards as they hope to secure places in the national finals taking place in May.

Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Kildare said:

“Local Enterprise Week is a chance for Kildare businesses and for those possible future start-ups to see the full range of

supports out there for them.

“No matter what their business challenge or sector the Local Enterprise Office will be putting on events for everyone, be it LEAN workshops, trading online, sales and marketing, mastering social media, or simply, how to start a business, then it will be covered. It is also a great chance to network and broaden your connections in business so use it to the advantage of your business, or business idea."

To book places and for more information on Local Enterprise Week go to https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/

For full list of events Click Here

