Legal Receptionist/Personal Assistant position available
Receptionist and personal assistant required for busy solicitor’s office based in Blessington, Co Wicklow.
This role is full time with duties including audio typing, secretarial and administrative work.
The successful candidate must have excellent telephone manner and the ability to work within a team.
Experience is not essential.
Please email CVs to: peterdoyle@doylefox.ie
Salary negotiable and dependant on experience
