JOBS ALERT: Join the team! Top Security are holding recruitment mornings for a range of positions
Top Security are looking for personnel for a high profile contract in Baldonnel, Co. Dublin. Interested candidates are invited to meet one of our team between the below times and bring copies of a current CV and Private Security Authority Licence.
Top Security are holding recruitment mornings on:
Positions available for consideration:
Suitable candidates will need to be available to work on a 24-hour basis (day and night shifts) and preferably have their own transport.
For more information, visit Top Security's website
