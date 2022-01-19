I can see "Cleere-ly" Now - Cleere Life has arrived in Naas!!

Cleere Life was established in 2015 after seeing there was a niche in the local market for Financial Planning services that offer clients a personal touch and better options in regard to Protection, Investments, Savings & Pensions.

In 2017 we increased our staff to 4 following a busy 2 years and we moved into our office in 8 Dean St, Kilkenny.

In 2020 we opened our Mortgage Office as we felt there was need for bespoke Mortgage Advice to clients, again offering both a professional and personal one to one experience for potential clients. We have access to the majority of the leading lenders in the marketplace

Our aim is to search the market for the best deal for our clients, provide a valuable service, while saving you time and fees.

We opened our new Mortgages office at 4 Dean St in Kilkenny and hired 3 new employees who have combined experience of approx. 100 years in the Mortgage Market.

In 2021 we decided to expand our services within Leinster and we are delighted to have opened a new office in Naas, Kildare this month.

We feel Naas, as a town, has a lot to offer. It was recently named Tidy Town winner and we are delighted to offer our services to the Kildare environs.

Our experienced employees in the Naas office have over 60 years of experience in Life, Pensions and Investments.

We intend to continue to grow our business over the next number of years as we see growth in the areas of Life, Pensions and Mortgages. Currently, we hold approx. € 80m asset under management which is growing daily. We service over 2,000 clients from both our Kilkenny and Naas Offices.

At Cleere Life & Pensions our priority is to to provide financial planning solutions to clients in the areas of Pensions, Protection, Savings, Investments and Mortgages.

Our client base is diverse and includes individuals, sole traders and small to medium companies across Leinster and further afield. Our services are, and always have been, founded on honesty, trust and integrity. We believe in the importance of personal service for financial security and future benefit. Our ethos is to build strong and lasting client relationships. As a client of Cleere Life you can expect the following from us:

A market leading Investment offering

Qualified Experienced Professional Staff

Tax efficient Solutions & Structures

Process based approach

Mortgages

Our experienced mortgage advisors are experts in all types of mortgages ranging from First Time Buyers, to Trading Up to Investment Mortgages. We research the market for you as we have access to all the leading lenders, this ensures you get the right mortgage for your financial circumstances.

We do the work on your behalf, from preparing your documents to signing final contracts. Our aim is to make it as stress-free as possible.

How can we help?

First Time Buyer

Trading Up/Moving Home

Switching Mortgages

Public Sector Mortgages

Self-Build Mortgages

Questions

What will the Mortgage Broker take into consideration as part of your application?

Your savings - It is useful to set up a regular savings account to save your deposit. This has the added benefit of showing your ability to save money each month

Your day-to-day finances - Make sure you manage your accounts so that you don’t go over your credit limit – banks like to see that you have been managing your finances effectively for a period of time before you apply for your mortgage.

Your other borrowings - It’s a good idea to pay down credit cards and personal loans, if you have any, as much as possible, as additional borrowing could affect the amount you can borrow for your mortgage.

Additional costs - You will need to show how you can cover additional costs such as stamp duty, legal fees and any additional expenses that might be required to make your new property habitable.

Contact Details:

Cleere Life & Pensions Cleere Mortgages

8 Dean St, Kilkenny 4 Dean St, Kilkenny

www.cleerelife.ie www.cleeremortgages.ie

056 7721854 056 7721854

Cleere Life

2 Fairgreen,

Naas, Co Kildare

www.cleerelife.ie

045 936124

Killeen Financial Services Ltd T/A Cleere Life & Pensions, Cleere Mortgages, easyquotes.ie is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland

