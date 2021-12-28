Top class racing, fashion and fun for all the family this Lawlor's Day at Naas Racecourse

Naas Racecourse’s flagship race meeting, the Lawlor’s of Naas Grade One Novice Hurdle and Winter Ladies Day, returns to the Kildare track on Sunday, January 2 to kick off the 2022 calendar in an event where top class racing meets stunning winter fashion.

For those seeking a day of family fun, fine dining, an opportunity to don their Christmas best and get a glimpse of future racing stars in full flight, the line-up this Lawlor’s Day is one not be missed and provides a glorious chance for racegoers near and far to come together and enjoy a social day out in the comfortable surrounds of Naas Racecourse.

For the first time in years, the Lawlor’s Day festivities will precede a Bank Holiday - meaning revellers will have an extra day to digest the top class racing on offer.

An unforgettable 2021 for the recently crowned BBC World Sports Star, Rachael Blackmore, began with Grade 1 honours in last year’s Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle aboard the sensational Bob Olinger and the same connections may well be represented at Naas as recent Punchestown winner Grand Jury stands out among the entries, along with the highly-touted Gordon Elliott-trained pair of Ginto and Hollow Games.

There are seven races on the card for January 2, with the first going to post at 12.50pm approx. Due to the latest government guidelines, tickets for the Grade 1 Novice Hurdle & Winter Ladies Day will be available on an advance purchase only basis. Tickets will not be available on the gate, so please book early to avoid disappointment - click HERE to get your tickets now!

Apart from heart-pounding racing on offer, there will also be head turning fashion at Naas Racecourse with IFTA- nominated broadcaster, influencer and fashionista, Lorraine Keane heading up the fashion judging panel for Winter Ladies Day - featuring a prize fund of over €3,000, including prizes up for grabs for four runners up as well as spot prizes from local boutiques in Naas.

The Winter Ladies Day winner will receive a €1,000 voucher from Residence Day Spa in Naas, a €500 cash prize and a luxurious stay in a suite at Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel.

“Our theme for this year’s fashion competition is ‘Back A Boutique’,” explained Lorraine in advance of the competition. “The ‘Back A Boutique’ campaign is about encouraging ladies to shop locally and choose their race day outfit, or part of their outfit from their local boutique ahead of the Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle Day.

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone, and boutiques and retailers were hit very hard so it’s important to support your favourite shop and shop local.”

A number of Naas boutiques and shops have partnered with Naas Racecourse for the ‘Back a Boutique’ competition including Jingles, Aria, Emporium Kalu, Nicola Ross, Catriona’s, The Shoe Tree, Fabucci, Whelan’s Shoes and Diamond & Pearls. The boutiques have generously donated vouchers ranging in value from €50 - €200. These vouchers will be awarded as spot prizes for stylish ladies the judges see on the day, with Lorraine sure to be keeping a ‘Keane’ eye on the fashion this Lawlor’s Day.

Lorraine is encouraging entrants to create an outfit using a mix of vintage, sustainable, second hand and clothes from local boutiques to help support Irish businesses. She suggests that when you are looking for your perfect outfit to ask for help and don’t be shy to ask somebody in a boutique, “they are personal stylists and they will help you”, she said.

“Take a photograph of yourself in the outfit and have a little think about it. Think about your purchases, make sure it is something that you will wear again.”

On the racing front, Naas-based fishmongers East Coast Seafood and Gouldings Hardware will once again co–sponsor the East Coast Seafood & Gouldings Hardware Handicap Steeplechase on the card. The final race of the day will also be sponsored by local business Rushe’s Supervalu, who will continue to sponsor the Rushe’s SuperValu INH Flat Race.

Irish racing’s biggest sponsor The Irish EBF will sponsor the remaining three races on the card. Sponsorship from further afield on the day comes from prominent horse racing supporter JP McManus who will sponsor the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

This year marks the eighth consecutive year for Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel to sponsor the Grade 1 feature race, as they gear up for what will be an exciting year ahead as they open their new extension. The large new extension will introduce a fabulous collection of dining experiences as well as Lawlor’s Ballroom and Conference suite. Naas is getting somewhere new to celebrate, meet, dine and stay. Lawlor’s will also have new workspaces and flexible boardrooms, a great combination with excellent dining options in one place.

Speaking about the partnership, racecourse manager Eamonn McEvoy commented, "We are delighted that Lawlor's of Naas are sponsoring with us again as this is a very important partnership linking two of the oldest businesses in Naas together."

“So why not kick off your New Year in style. We’ll have some fantastic action here at the track and we’ll give you a great, warm welcome here at Naas Racecourse. We look forward to seeing you then!”



For more information or to buy hospitality or admission tickets (from €15), please visit naasracecourse.com

*Sponsored Content