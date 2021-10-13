Search

13/10/2021

Naas hypnotherapist explains the magic of hypnosis

Florence Bray of Irish Hypnotherapy

Reporter:

Florence Bray

Email:

naashypnosis@gmail.com

Florence Bray, clinical hypnotherapist at Irish Hypnosis, Naas, answers the most commonly-asked questions about hypnosis

What is Hypnosis?

Most people think it’s about mind control. I’d be a millionaire if that were the case. Some say it’s about sleep, and it’s not.

Hypnosis is a method of accessing the subconscious mind to make change.

We actually are in trance state every day of the week, without being aware or realising it — for example reading a good book, engrossed in a movie or driving along a familiar route.

Have you ever seen a magic show and felt in awe of how the magician was mesmerising people into believing what was happening was real?

Magic is happening all the time in the world.

Babies are born;

Seasons happen;

Illnesses are cured.

We underestimate the magic happening in our own life every day.

So just for the exercise can you not imagine a yellow bird Don’t think about it and see what’s happening.

Being given a suggestion can be enough to create a picture in your mind.

We have a capacity to create senarios, outcomes, pictures, how our life path unfolds. Nothing is beyond what we can imagine once we open up to use that power.

As a hypnotherapist I’ve worked with clients over the years to help them change all kinds of habits and beliefs.

For example, weightloss; quitting smoking; fears of things from chickens to snakes; fears of heights to public speaking.

Changing life-limiting beliefs.

And so many people have used that word ‘magic’ to describe that change.

Hypnosis, simply put, is the tool to tap into that deep part of the mind that has been programmed or conditioned to be a certain way.

It’s like the most amazing computer with the hard drive set on one way and it needs to be re-programmed differently in order for that person to reach a goal or achieve success in some area of their live.

So how does it work? What to expect!

Hypnosis is very often described as a sleepy, trance-like state.

A person can seem sleepy but they are in fact in heightened state of awareness and focused attention.

The hypnotist is in fact a guide, or coach, and the client is simply following instructions or suggestions to be guided to make the change they desire.

Hypnosis uses imagination not willpower.

Entering the world of make believe , visualising an outcome of desire and then experiencing the change.

It’s pretty close to magic.

CONTACT:

Irish Hypnosis

6 Railway Terrace,Naas,Co Kildare

Tel: 1 890 252567/ 087 1650063

Email: naashypnosis@gmail.com

Website: www.irishhypnosis.ie

