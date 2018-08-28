New yoga studio, Ahimsa Wellness, set to open in Naas

Ahimsa Wellness, a brand new yoga and wellness studio located between Naas and Newbridge, will open its doors to the public on September 10.

With classes to suit complete beginners as well as experienced yogis, Ahimsa Wellness will cater to every yoga need, including kids’ yoga, mother-and-baby yoga and yoga for athletes.

The studio will also be holding regular weekend workshops focusing on areas such as thyroid balancing, yoga-nidra, injury rehabilitation and meditation.

Located just above the Performance and Fitness Academy, just a few minutes from both Naas and Newbridge, Ahimsa Wellness offers free parking and shower facilities to patrons.

Ahimsa Wellness was created by Laura Ryan, a qualified psychotherapist who earned her yoga qualification in the Himalayan foothills of Dharamsala in India.

For more information about the range of classes available and to book your place on the first course, starting September 10, visit www.ahimsawellness.ie

Make sure to follow Ahimsa Wellness on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated about workshops and classes.