Kildare woman Paula lost three stone with Slimming World

Paula’s new found confidence after joining Slimming World: “I joined Slimming World Kilcock on August 31 2017, right after I returned from my summer holiday.

“Looking back over the photos left me feeling disgusted with myself. I knew I had to do something about it.

“I have been a yoyo dieter all my life and lost weight for events, weddings etc.

“My girls had moved out so it was time to look after me.

I needed structure, not a quick fix so Slimming World was the way to go.

“When I arrived, Karen sat and went through the plan with me. I left so excited about the prospect of losing weight with no hunger and no deprivation.

“And it worked!

“Some 43 weeks later I reached my target weight. I lost 3st and went from a size 16 to a size 10.

“I went on holiday just after that and for the first time in 20 years I felt confident enough to wear a bikini. I felt great!

“I am more confident, feel so much better about myself and no longer feel judged about my weight.

“I can honestly say it was the best decision to join. If you are thinking of joining, just go for it. A year from now you will thank yourself.”

Contact Karen at Slimming World Maynooth and Kilcock at 086 4054095. Visit www.slimmingworld.ie.