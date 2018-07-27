My Kildare Life interview with fashion blogger Kelly Doolan from Sallins

Kelly Doolan is a fashion blogger from Sallins. She has a following of over 13,000 on Instagram. She is also a student in NUI Maynooth.

Kelly (20) is the daughter of Wayne and Theresa from Sallins, and has one brother called Carl. She went to primary school in St. Laurence’s in Sallins and then onto St. Mary’s in Naas and is now currently studying Business and Geography in Maynooth University.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

It would probably be Christmas when me and my brother were younger. I remember every Christmas morning myself and my family would all go for a walk down the canal so my brother and I could use our new bikes or scooters. Another young memory would be school trips to places like Lullymore or the National Stud.

FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

The fact that there’s so many scenic places to walk our dog Fudge like the canals or the forests, but there’s also lots to do, like going to the Cliff at Lyons or shopping at Kildare Village/Whitewater.

IDEAL DAY SPENT IN KILDARE?

Walking Fudge to Naas to get breakfast. Then going for lunch with my family to the Cliff at Lyons in Celbidge or Shoda in Maynooth and then going for dinner and to the cinema in Newbridge with my boyfriend, Cullen.

FAVOURITE RESTAURANT IN KILDARE?

Bouchon and the Lemongrass in Naas.

WHAT GIVES KILDARE ITS UNIQUENESS?

We get the best of both worlds. We live in such a scenic and peaceful county while being located a train journey or short drive away from Dublin city centre.

HOW DID YOU GET INTO BLOGGING?

I started blogging around a year ago now. I always loved following other bloggers who posted outfit pictures or beauty looks so when I finished secondary school i just thought “why not?” and it all began there. I love sharing my outfits and it has given me so many amazing opportunities already, working with some big brands so I’m so happy I started.

As for growing my following, I personally thinks it all comes down to consistency. I try to post every second day which attracts people to my page which increases my following.

I also think its important to be a bit different.

Of course you can take inspiration from other bloggers but I think its important to put your own twist on your pictures to stand out.

ANY PLANS OR GOALS?

It's so hard to tell where blogging will lead me to as its not really in my control. All I can do is put out consistent content that is a high standard and hope it attracts followers and companies. I really do just love posting pictures so at the moment its just a hobby that I love doing but only time will tell what it will lead to. My next step is to get my blog site that I'm currently working on published and post consistently on that also.

Follow Kelly on Instagram @_kellydoolan