My Kildare Life interview with footballer Mary Hulgraine

Mary Hulgraine from Sallins is an All-Star winner, and was a key player in Kildare’s All-Ireland intermediate win in 2016.

Mary lined out in goals for Kildare in the 2016 All-Ireland Intermediate Final when they beat Clare by a point, their first title since Junior in 2004.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

Playing football on the green in my estate with the lads as a tot. There was no staying in playing PlayStations or iPhones back then. Tip the can, bulldog and football were the craic after school.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

Definitely the walks. I take my dog out everyday mostly on the Curragh. I love it there, it's so peaceful.

BEST PLACE TO GO FOR A DAY OUT IN THE COUNTY?

Castletown in Celbridge. Walking down by the rivers and through the forest and meadows on a sunny day is bliss. There's a great little spot there for some lunch and coffee too.

BEST BAR FOR A DRINK?

Ah I'd definitly have to say Neesons (Mc Donnells) in Newbridge.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE RESTAURANT IN KILDARE?

Lock 13 Sallins. Best wings in the county and they do some great craft beers.

GREATEST GAA ACHIEVEMENTS?

2016 Kildare All-Ireland Intermediate Champions, 2017 Moorefield league and Intermediate champions.

FAVOURITE KILDARE SPORTSPERSON?

Glenn Ryan

GREATEST SPORTING MEMORY IN KILDARE?

The 1998 All-Ireland. I was only 10 at the time but I distinctly remember the county covered head to toe in white and watching the match in the pub, of course.

BIGGEST INSPIRATION IN YOUR LIFE?

My college basketball coach has probably had the biggest influence on my life but my inspiration who I would be lost without is my brother.