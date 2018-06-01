My Kildare Life with Ballymore's Evie Sammon

Evie Sammon from Ballymore is a Local Area Representative in the Naas Municipal District for Fine Gael.

Evie (24) is the daughter of Geraldine and Sean Sammon. She has three sisters, Kiva (21), Abby (16) and Jessica (16). She went to Scoil Mhuire NS and St. Mary's College in Naas before going on to study Politics and International Relations in University of Limerick.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

My first memory growing up in Kildare is the Punchestown Festival. Ballymore Eustace has always been a great spot during the festival, and I can remember being very young and dancing in the Square in Ballymore.. I think my picture actually appeared in the Leinster Leader.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

How much there is to do and see. We have so much history and heritage sites in the county. I try to visit one place in Kildare every month and I write a small article on days out in Kildare for the Ballymore Bugle. There's loads to do and you don't have to go far to find it.

WHAT IS YOUR IDEAL DAY SPENT IN KILDARE?

My ideal day would start with breakfast in Jolly's in Naas (great Eggs Benedict!). I would then go to the National Stud and Japanese Gardens. It's very relaxing to walk around the National Stud and Japanese Gardens and take it all in, it's beautiful. I'd then take a trip over to Kildare Village for some shopping. I would have dinner in the Ballymore Inn (if the weather was nice, I'd sit out the front and take in the sun while enjoying a meal) and I would finish my night with a few drinks in either Kavanagh's in Naas or Paddy Murphy's in Ballymore Eustace.

FAVOURITE RESTAURANT?

The Ballymore Inn, I live just around the corner from it and it never fails to hit the spot. Great food, great staff and great company.

WHAT GIVES KILDARE ITS UNIQUENESS?

I think the mix of rural and urban gives Kildare it's uniqueness. You don't have to go far to be in a large town or out on a farm taking in the beauty of the countryside.

HOW IS WORK IN THE WORLD OF POLITICS GOING?

Work life is going great. I currently work for Martin Heydon TD and I really enjoy it.

I am looking for a new big project since the Referendum on the 8th Amendment is over and passed. I am currently a Local Area Representative for Ballymore Eustace and surrounding areas so maybe the 2019 Local Elections. Watch this space!