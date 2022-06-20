Multiple road works announced by Kildare County Council for Athy Municipal District

Traffic management systems will be in place to facilitate the maintenance works. File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced multiple road works for the Athy Municipal District.
surface dressing road works will take place at the following locations, subject to weather: R448 – Skenagun to Hobartstown, L4007 – Geraldine Rd to Skerries North, L8088 – Narraghmore to Calverstown, R415 – Mylerstown to Gorteen, L8068 – Berts Cross to Moatstown and L8031 – Moatstown to Cardington.
These works will take place from Monday, June 27 to Friday, July 1, 2022 inclusive between the hours of 7am and 7pm.
KCC added that as the type of works are weather dependent, times and locations may alter.
Traffic management systems will be in place to facilitate the maintenance works.
KCC said: "Delays are to be expected.
"Your cooperation is appreciated.
"Any inconvenience caused is regretted."
