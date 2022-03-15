SUSI grants have increased by €200, Kildare Senator confirms

A Kildare Senator has revealed that Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) grants have increased by €200 as a result of recent improvements.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin made the announcement on her official Facebook page, where she said: "Under these improvements, maintenance grants will be increased by €200, the income threshold for the standard rate of grant will be increased by €1,000, and the distance for the higher non-adjacent student grant will be reduced from 45km to 30km."

"I have no doubt this will be very helpful to many students and families who may not have qualified to receive the grant in the past."

She continued: "The student grant scheme opened from the 10th of March for renewal and April 28th for new applicants; information can be found on the SUSI website.

"I would encourage each student to research it and see if they apply given the new improvements," Senator O' Loughlin concluded.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin

According to the Citizens Information website, SUSI grants are the main financial support scheme for students studying in Ireland and abroad.

SUSI grants are divided into two categories: maintenance grants, and fee grants.

Further information about SUSI grants can be found by clicking here.

Last week, Senator Fiona O' Loughlin made headlines after she said that Newbridge Monastery and Kildare town Convent should be used to house Ukrainian refugees.