Work on Athy ring road 'to start soon'

Main Street, Athy
Athy's long awaited ring road project is to start soon.
Fine Gael Kildare South TD and Minister of State Martin Heydon said that construction will commence in the coming months.
He noted Kildare County Council confirmed yesterday that the Department of Transport has approved the award of the final main construction contract.
Dep Martin Heydon
“I am delighted that Minister Eamon Ryan and the Department of Transport turned around the contract documentation so quickly to ensure the process continues to progress as Kildare County Council ensured the contract process had no delays.
“The award of this contract will allow construction of the long awaited ring road for Athy to commence before the year end and the redevelopment of Emily Square thereafter bringing traffic relief and new opportunities to the town of Athy and its residents and businesses," said Dep Heydon.
