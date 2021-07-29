Woman injured in aggravated burglary in Athy

Main Street, Athy
Gardaí in Athy are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred at a house in Athy in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 29th July.
At approximately 5a.m., one man armed with what is believed to be a knife, entered the house and the occupants awoke and confronted the man who injured the woman of the house, while trying to escape. The woman received medical treatment at the scene. A number of items was taken from the property.
A search of the scene and surrounding property commenced and Gardaí arrested one man, fitting the description of the suspect. He was conveyed to Kildare Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. A number of items of property was located in the area also.
More News
Eoin Doyle of Kildare and Bernard Brogan of Dublin after the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park 2017. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.