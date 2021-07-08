Call for life buoys and defibrillators along Kildare's new Barrow Blueway

Life saving equipment

Call for life buoys and defibrillators along Kildare's new Barrow Blueway

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Senator Mark Wall has called on Waterways Ireland to provide life buoys and AED’s
along the route of the new Barrow Blueway.

Speaking following contact from a number of users of the new Blueway, Senator Wall wrote to Waterways Ireland and received a reply that the matter would be considered by the project manager.

Senator Wall said; “It is absolutely fantastic to see so many people using the new Barrow Blueway along the paths that are
finished and open. However a number of people have asked me about the provision of life buoys and indeed Defibrillators along the route. Such equipment could mean the difference between saving a life and not and we should always provide for any such eventualities.

"The Barrow Blueway is a fantastic addition to the tourist and recreational offering of South Kildare and Laois, we must promote safety and indeed provide for it along its route. I welcome the fact that Waterways Ireland will consider this important matter."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie