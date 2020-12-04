Athy pro boxer Eric Donovan takes on Rafael Castillo in Brussels this Saturday

Athy pro boxer Eric Donovan returns to the ring this Saturday, when he takes on Nicaraguan Rafael Castillo in Brussels.

It is the first fight for the Kildare man since his eighth-round defeat in August to Zelfa Barrett in the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood - his first professional loss in 13 matches. The Lilywhite Lightning earned huge plaudits for his performance at the event and impressed promoter Eddie Hearn.

Donovan subsequently had to turn down an opportunity to fight on the undercard of the Conor Benn card at Wembley in November as he was sick with the flu.

Saturday's fight is the second on the bill of the Wavre Boxing Night @Home 2 card, which starts at 2.45pm Irish time.

The fight will be streamed live on Facebook and the €9.99 pay per view can be purchased HERE.

Alternatively, the Auld Shebeen bar in Athy will be streaming the fight live in its premises and is taking table bookings.