Local undertaker re-interred remains scattered around disused Kildare graveyard

Kildare County Council has confirmed that a "local undertaker" re-interred remains scattered around a disused graveyard in South Kildare.

Due to weather erosion over time and local wildlife activity some remains were "uncovered" at Dunmanogue Graveyard in Castledermot Parish.

In a statement, the Council said: "This is a very old graveyard and due to weather erosion over time and local wildlife activity some remains were uncovered.

"A local undertaker has since re-interred the remains and Kildare County Council is liaising with the Heritage Officer for advice to prevent this reoccurring."

Kildare County Council would not be further drawn as to whether it was ensured the bones were returned to correct graves, or on any plans to protect the remains in the future.