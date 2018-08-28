Water use restrictions remain in place in Kildare for another month

Water Conservation Orders will remain in place for another month in Kildare.

The current order, which was imposed as a result of drought conditions earlier in the summer, were set to run out by this coming Friday, August 31.

Irish Water says that raw water supplies in rivers, lakes and groundwater sources remain lower than normal, although they acknowledge that water conservation efforts made to date have helped restore levels but further conservation is needed.

The order will remain in place in all parts of the country except for the North West where rainfall has restored rivers and lakes to their appropriate levels.

The Board of Irish Water met earlier today, Tuesday, August 28, to assess the situation and have determined that the Conservation Order needs to remain in place for the Greater Dublin Area, which includes Kildare, until Sunday, September 30.

The Water Conservation Order prohibits use of water drawn through a hosepipe or similar for the purpose of watering a garden, cleaning a private motor-vehicle or private leisure boat using a hosepipe, maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand held containers filled directly from a tap), filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds) using a hosepipe, filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of such use for commercial purposes) or the use of water for filling or replenishing an artificial pond (excluding fish ponds), lake or similar application.