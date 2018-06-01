Fine for Athy man found with flick knife

A man who was before Athy District Court on Tuesday, May 22, for being in possesion of a flick knife was fined €150.

James Connell (46) with an address listed as 13 Hollands Avenue, Rheban Manor, Athy came to the attention of gardai on March 24, 2017 on the Kilcullen Road.

The court heard that Mr Connell was searched by gardai and the knife was found in his jacket pocket.

He pleaded guilty and told the court that he didn’t know that the knife was in his pocket at the time.

He explained that it had been used for lino laying and he forgot that he put it in his jacket afterwards.

It was described in court as a flick knife or box cutter knife to cut lino.

He said that he had changed jackets that day and did not realise the knife was in the pocket.

The defendant receives €164 a week on social welfare.