League of Ireland side secure European group stage football

League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers have secured a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages after defeating Shkupi 2-1 in North Macedonia on Tuesday (5-2 on aggregate).
The historic Hoops have the opportunity to go one step further when they come up against Ferencvárosi (Hungary) in a two legged play-off for a place in the UEFA Europa League group phase. The first leg will take place in Budapest next week before Rovers host Ferencvárosi at Tallaght Stadium the week after.
Stephen Bradley's outfit are the first League of Ireland club to make the group stages of a European club competition since Dundalk qualified for the UEFA Europa League in 2020.
Meanwhile, St Patrick's Athletic have the chance to earn a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off round if they can overcome CSKA Sofia at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday. St Pat's have a one goal advantage going into their second leg tie after pulling off an impressive 1-0 away victory in Bulgaria last week.
Sligo Rovers have it all to do in their UEFA Europa Conference League second leg home tie against Viking FK on Thursday after suffering a 5-1 defeat in Norway last week.
