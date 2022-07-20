REVEALED: How many viewers tuned into a League of Ireland club in Champions League action?

97,000 viewers tuned into Shamrock Rovers' Champions League second round qualifying match against Ludogorets on RTÉ2 on Tuesday night. PIC: Sportsfile
Last night's @ChampionsLeague match on RTÉ2 had a viewing audience which peaked at 97,000 people and had an average viewership across the full match at 67,000. A multiple of this (300k) tuned in at some point. RTÉ Player audience would be additional to this #RoversInEurope ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Fu84cAZ6ZR— Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) July 20, 2022
The Hoops, who were defeated 3-0 in Bulgaria, will host Ludogorets in the second leg at Tallaght Stadium on July 26.
Shamrock Rovers will face either Dinamo Zagreb or Shkupi in the Europa League third qualifying round if Stephen Bradley's side cannot make significant a comeback in the second leg.
