Republic of Ireland winger signs for Cardiff City

Cardiff City have announced the signing of Ireland winger Callum O’Dowda on a three-year deal. PIC: Sportsfile
Cardiff City have announced the signing of Ireland winger Callum O’Dowda on a three-year deal.
The 27-year old arrives in Wales having spent six seasons at Sky Bet Championship rivals Bristol City, where he made 176 appearances and scored 10 goals in all competitions.
O’Dowda, who has earned 23 caps for the Republic of Ireland, will join the Bluebirds from July 1, subject to clearance.
Speaking to the Cardiff website, he said: “I’m delighted. It’s been a long process, from meeting the gaffer and going around the training ground, to actually putting pen to paper.
“The intent and the passion the manager showed, and also the business that the club has been doing in the transfer window, was something that I want to be part of.
“I’m at a stage in my career where I’m hungry, I want to achieve as much as I can, and I feel as though I could be hitting my prime now.
“So, it’s all about kicking on with the right team, the right manager and a fantastic club.”
Both Iggy and Cathal Daly are all smiles as they proudly hold Lackenhill following his excellent victory in the opening round of the NTSC A2/3 525 at Newbridge greyhound stadium
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.