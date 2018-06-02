Naas clubman Jordan Duggan retains place as Ireland U20s take on South Africa

Head coach Noel McNamara has named the Ireland Under.20 team, sponsored by PwC, to face South Africa in Sunday's second round of the World Rugby U-20 Championship in Narbonne (kick-off 4.30pm local time/3.30pm Irish time).

There are five changes to the side that started the 26-24 defeat to tournament hosts France on Wednesday night, with World Rugby U-20 Championship debutant James Hume joining four of the replacements used in midweek - Conor Dean, Jonny Stewart, Sean O'Brien and Cormac Daly - in the starting XV.

The front row remains unchanged with Newbridge native and Naas prop Jordan Duggan, who was a late inclusion for the injured James French on Wednesday, packing down alongside hooker Diarmuid Barron and tighthead Jack Aungier.

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster)

13. Tommy O'Brien (UCD/Leinster)

12. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster)

11. Sean O'Brien (Clontarf/Leinster)

10. Conor Dean (St. Mary's College/Leinster)

9. Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/Ulster)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)

2. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary's College/Leinster)

4. Cormac Daly (Clontarf/Leinster)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. Joe Dunleavy Malone(/Ulster)

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College/Leinster) (capt)