Deaths in Kildare-Monday, 3 February, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael (Uncle Mickey) Bracken

Preston Brook, Rathangan, Kildare / Kanturk, Cork



Michael (Uncle Mickey) Bracken, Preston Brook, Rathangan, Co. Kildare and Greenane, Kanturk, Co. Cork. February 1st 2020 (suddenly). Husband of the late Ann O'Leary, Kanturk. Deeply regretted by his daughters, Veronica, Daphne, Jennifer, Donna, son Malcolm, sister Annie (Martin), sisters in law Mary and Reena, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (4th February) from 2 o'clock with removal at 6.15 to the Church of Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan arriving at 7 o'clock. Funeral mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock, burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

The death has occurred of Alec Byrne

Hillview, Sallins, Kildare / Dublin



Byrne, Alec, Hillview, Sallins, Co.Kildare & late of St. Teresa's Gardens, Donore Avenue, Dublin, February 2nd 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Alan, daughters Adele & Tara, daughter-in-law Mairead, son-in-law Fintan, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins for funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Loughlin (Lockie) Dunne

Clonfert, Maynooth, Kildare



Dunne, Loughlin (Lockie), Clonfert, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, February 2nd 2020, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Hilda, deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mary, Louise, Pauline and Celine, sons-in-law Tommy, Ger, Brendan and Vincent, grandchildren Maeve, Thomas, Oscar, Aaron, Louise and Claudia, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10:15am to arrive at Rathcoffey Church for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) O'BRIEN

Williamstown, Carbury, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly



Thomas O'Brien, Toronto and late of Williamstown, Carbury, Co. Kildare died 29th January 2020 aged 72 years. Thomas (Tom) passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones at Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto. Beloved son of the late Eugene J.P. and Ellah O'Brien of Williamstown, Carbury, Co. Kildare. Loving husband of Christine, Tom will be dearly missed by his children; Ellen and her husband Paul, Michael and his wife Vanessa, Wanda, Patrick and his wife Ashley, brothers Eugene and his wife Ingrid, Paul and his wife Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, friends and Irish relatives.

May Tom Rest in Peace.

Tom's Funeral Mass will take place in our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Toronto on Tuesday 4th February at 10.00am. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Memorial Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 12 noon.

The death has occurred of John Boland

Mainham, Clane, Kildare



Boland, John, Mainham, Clane, Co. Kildare, February 1st 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, sadly missed by his loving wife Julia, daughter Margaret, sons Michael, Sean and Jimmy, daughters-in-law Gwen and Rita, and partners Rosín and Martin, grandchildren Chris, Aisling, Zak, Ben, Ella, Mya and Ruby, great grandson Harris, sister Kathleen, brothers Tommy and Jack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday from 5pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11am to arrive at St. Patrick & St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 11.30am funeral mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends Of Naas Hospital.

For all enquiries please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors (045868230)