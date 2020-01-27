Deaths in Kildare-Monday, 27 January, 2020

The death has occurred of Goretti BYRNE (née Woodbyrne)

Clane, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin



Byrne (nee Woodbyrne), Goretti, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Walkinstown, Dublin 12, January 26th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons Keith, Stephen and Paul, daughter Laura, daughters in law Vicki and Sarah, grandchildren Alexander, Sophia, Harry and Ellie, sister Hilda, brother Paul, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Removal on Wednesday from her residence to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10.30am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The death has occurred of John (Brendan) CONNOLLY

Caragh, Kildare



Connolly, John (Brendan), Caragh, Co. Kildare, January 26th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his much loved wife Maura, sons Aaron and Jason, Jason's partner Nicky, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3 o'clock, with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday at 12.30 o'clock to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh for 1 o'clock funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joe (Joseph) Hanlon

Tipperkevin, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Hanlon Joe (Joseph), Tipperkevin, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. January 25th 2020. In the care of the Staff of Craddock House Nursing Home. Predeceased by his brother Tom, sister Mary (Kelly) and sister in law Mary. Will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, on Monday from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, arriving for 11.00am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne Harney (née Dowling)

Furryhill, Rathmore, Kildare



Harney (Née Dowling) Anne, Furryhill, Rathmore, Co. Kildare. January 26th 2020. Loving wife of Michael and loving mother of David, Emma, Niamh and the late Niall and John. Will be dearly missed by her family, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Anne Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home, W91WK5K, on Tuesday from 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilteel, arriving for 11.00 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery, Blessington. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Brigid’s Hospice. Donation box at the church.

The death has occurred of Joe Whelan

'Padua', Rosebran, Athy, Kildare



Husband of the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mary, Geraldine and Doreen, son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Shane, Robert and Serena, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel from 6pm on Monday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Nolan

Bishopsland, Kildare Town, Kildare



Daughter of the late Maura and sister of the late Ann

Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving son Adam and his partner Elaine, grandchildren Kayla and Alex, father Jimmy, brothers Martin and Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Liz Rest in Peace

Reposing at McWey's funeral home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 4 pm on Sunday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at St. Brigid's parish Church, Kildare Town, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Joe Redmond

Ballycooke, Tullow, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare



Joe Redmond, Holloway Road, London and formerly of Ballycooke, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 22nd January 2020 passed peacefully in London; beloved brother of the late Mick, Willie, Nancy and Rita. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, son Stephen, daughter-in-law Charmain, brothers Stephen, Noel and Brendan, sisters Sr. Columba, Molly and Claire, sisters-in-law, grandsons Tadgh and Liam, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Joe rest in peace

Funeral arriving on Wednesday, 29th Janauary to The Church of St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, 15 St. John's Villa, Archway, London N19 3EE for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Reception afterwards in Flynn's Public House, Holloway Road N19 6JA. Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) from 5pm until 8pm on Friday, 31st January. Removal on Saturday morning, 1st February at 10.30am via Ballycooke to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for 11am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot.