Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Margaret Callan (née Fenelon) - 'Wayside', Ardreigh, Athy, Kildare / Nurney, Carlow

December 2, 2019, (peacefully at her home), Margaret. Wife of the late Liam. Much adored mother of Ellie, Tim, Michael and Cathy. Deeply missed by her loving brother Paddy, sister Teasie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Seán, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Liam, Kate and Liam , nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence (Eir Code R14 T224) from 2pm on Wednesday afternoon with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kildangan Cemetery.

Patrick (Clockie) Donovan - Corner House, Straffan

December 2, 2019, suddenly, at home. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Phil, son Craig, mother Mossie, Craig's partner Estelle, sisters Gemma and Deirdre, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunt, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Thursday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery.