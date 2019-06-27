Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, June 27, 2019

Harriet Durkin (née Gallagher) - Ballyshannon, Kilcullen / Mayo

June 25 2019, Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Sasly missed by her daughters Kathleen, Patrica and Mary, her sons Patrick and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her son Patrick's residence, Ballyshannon, on Friday from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft, for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Holycross Cemetery. House strictly private on Saturday morning, please.

Majella Thomas (née Doherty) - Tinnakilly Lower, Aughrim, Wicklow / Kildare

June 25 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness. Majella sadly missed by her loving husband Geraint, her children Jem and Seren, mother and father, brother, sisters, her friend Mary, extended family and wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass today Thursday, 27th June, at 11.00 am in the Sacred Heart Church, Aughrim , Co. Wicklow, followed by a humanist ceremony at 1.00 pm in McCrea's Cremation Chapel, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town (A67 E003). Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Wicklow Hospice. House strictly private please. For those unable to attend the Cremation Service at 1.00 pm please join us on www.mccrea.ie for live streaming.



