Deaths in Kildare - August 3, 2018

Mattie Carrigg - Kilcullen/Kilfenora, Clare

The death has occurred of Mattie Carrigg of Kilcullen, Kildare and formerly of Fanta, Kilfenora. Memorial Mass will take place at St.Fachanan's Church Kilfenora on Sunday, August 5 at 10 am followed by burial of ashes in Kilfenora cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Harry Anderson - Naas Road, Newbridge

Anderson, Harry (Naas Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare). Retired Commandant, Irish Army, The Curragh - August 1, 2018 (peacefully). Sadly missed by his brothers Colman and Patrick, sisters Bridie and Esther, sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law John, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at the Dominican College Church for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Grantstown Daycare Centre, Wexford. Donations box in the Church. House private please.

Mary Bergin (née Mullins) - Roundhills, Athy

Peacefully at Home. Wife of the late Ivan, mother of the late William and grandmother of the late Eric. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, sons John, Andrew and Mark, daughters-in-law Antoinette and Ber, grandchildren Carol and Ivan, brother Luke, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 9pm Friday with Rosary at 9.30pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Dempsey - Townspark, Athy

Peacefully in Naas General Hospital. Wife of the late Eddie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Caroline, Deirdre and Annette, son Eddie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy

Gerard (Gers) Hanafin - Kilmeague/Limerick

Late of Castletown, Co. Limerick and London, England. Peacefully, after a short illness, in the care of The Staff of Naas and Tallaght Hospitals. Sadly missed by his loving partner Mandy, daughter Sharon, sisters Mary and Eileen, brothers John and Seamus, grandchildren Adam, Lee and Emma, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday from 5pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please.

Kitty Herbert (née McLaughlin) - Ashgrove Drive, Naas/Letterkenny, Donegal

Formerly of Termon, Letterkenny. Beloved wife of the late Noel and mother of Maureen, James, Hannah, Anthony and Noel. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters, brothers, son-in-law Joe, Noel's partner Pauline, Maureen's partner John, her eight grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday from 3pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice. Donation box in church.

