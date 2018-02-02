Deaths in Kildare - February 2, 2018

John (Sean) Cassidy – St. Martin's Avenue, Naas / Ballyconnell, Cavan

January 31 2018, Beloved husband of the late Maureen and loving father of Tom, Tim, Anne and John. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Gillian, Olivia and Adrienne, grandchildren Sarah, Sarah, Clodagh, Lauren, Rachel and Hannah, great-grandson Cameron, brother Aidan, sisters Margaret and Terese, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Sunday February 4 from 2pm. Removal on Sunday afternoon at 4.30pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 5pm. Funeral on Monday February 5 after 10am Mass to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.

Julianne Duffy (née Smyth) – Lackagh, Monasterevin

February 1 2018, Predecesed last October by her husband Richard. Much loved mother of Tony and Bernie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter in law Mary, grandson Cillian, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces and nephews, extended family relatives and friends. Reposing on Saturday, February 3, at the Chapel of Rest in Monasterevin from 4pm. Rosary recital at 8pm. Removal to Ss Peter and Paul's Church on Sunday February 4 for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Internment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

Frank Gormley – Ballymun, Dublin / Naas

Ballymun and formerly of Naas Co Kildare. Suddenly at his home. Beloved husband of Nikki, loving father of Noah, Arianna and Killara, beloved son of John and Lorna and beloved brother of John, Sara and Hughie. Sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws (especially Jessie, Joey, Kayla and Granny Joan), relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements to be finalised later. Please re-check late Friday evening, February 2, for further updates. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Peter McVerry Trust, 29 Mountjoy Square East, Dublin 1, D01 C2N4 or at www.pmvtrust.ie/donate. House private.

Sr Marion Rankin – Mercy Convent, Monasterevin / Dublin

February 1 2018, Cork St,. Dublin and formerly the Mercy Convent, Monasterevin. Co Kildare. (Peacefully) in the devoted care of the staff at McCauley Nursing Home, Beaumont, after a long illness. Predeceased by her parents Catherine and James, her sister Sheila and brother Henry. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, relatives, a large circle Mf friends and her Mercy Sisters. Reposing at the Mercy Convent, Monasterevin, from 2:00pm on Saturday February 3. Removal to Ss Peter & Paul's Church for requiem mass at 2:00pm Sunday February 4. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Peter Traynor – Monread Court, Naas

January 31 2018, Beloved husband of the late Doreen an father of the late Ronnie. Sadly missed by his loving daughter and sons, sisters, sister-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday February 2 from 3pm with removal at 6pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral on Saturday February 3 after 10am Mass to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please.

Mary Ellen Whelan (née Bennett) – Pairc Bhride, Athy

February 1 2018, Wife of the late Denis (Dinny). Deeply regretted by her loving son Denis, daughters Pearl, Helen, Angela and Bernadette, brother Peter, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy from 4pm on Friday January 2. Removal by Rigneys Funeral Directors at 5.30pm Friday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning February 3 at 11am followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI).