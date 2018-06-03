Kildare pupils get a behind-the-scenes tour at the Curragh

Over 400 pupils from 4th and 5th year classes from Kildare experienced a behind-the-scenes tour at the Curragh last Friday.

They also met with Curragh racetrack foreman, Pat Webb who took them onto the track and explained how the team at the Curragh prepare for a raceday.

The children got demonstrations from the Irish School of Farriery and RACE (Racing Academy & Centre of Education), using the racehorse simulator, and were shown how to ride a racehorse.

The objective of the HRI ‘Go Racing Kids’ Club’ initiative is to build ties between the racecourses and their local community, encouraging an affinity with racing which will hopefully produce future racegoers.

Schools that took part included Scoil Bhride, Milltown; Scoil Na Naomh Uilig, Newbridge; St Brigid’s Primary School, Kildare Town; Scoil Mhuire, Newbridge; Scoil Bhride, Athgarvan; Schoil Bhride, Nurney