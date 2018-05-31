Dick O'Sullivan announces retirement from Punchestown

Punchestown Racecourse today announced that Dick O’Sullivan will step down as General Manager following a 16 year term that has transformed the racecourse.

During his tenure, the Tralee native has led Punchestown back from the brink of closure to what is now a thriving, profitable and reputable business.

In recognition of his contribution to Punchestown, Dick will remain in a newly created executive role as President of Blackhall Racing and will continue to be involved in the day to day running of the business.

Dick O’Sullivan will be replaced as General Manager by Conor O’Neill.

In a further restructuring at Punchetown Richie Galway, Racing Manager, will maintain a part time role in that position as he moves to take up a more permanent position in Commonstown Racing to support the expansion and success achieved by Jessie Harrington, Kate and his wife Emma.

Commening on his role in Punchestown Dick O’Sullivan said “During my 16 years at Punchestown, Richie Galway has been my right hand man. He has proven to be an outstanding asset to young vibrant team and the track is a testament to Richie’s dedication. The board agreed unanimously that he was the logical successor, however family is the strongest bond that there is and Richie has decided to join a vibrant and successful team in Commonstown. I am delighted that he will be staying in the vital role of Racing Manager to continue to support our team at Punchestown”.

Richie Galway commented “I am excited to be joining and supporting a hugely exciting business in Commonstown but it’s been a difficult decision to take a step back from Punchestown which I have enjoyed so much for the past 20 years. I have been privileged to work with the team here and will continue to support in any way I can. On a personal level, Dick has been a phenomenal leader, mentor and friend throughout his time and I wish him well in his retirement although I think that will mean he plans to be in Punchestown 3 days a week instead of 5.”

Commenting on the restructure, chairman of Blackhall Racing Company, David Mongey said “On behalf of the board of Blackhall and the members of Kildare Hunt Club I can’t thank Dick enough for the enormous impact he has had on Punchestown. In Punchestown’s 200 year history not many people, if any, have contributed as much to the racecourses success as Dick has and it has been a privilege working with him throughout that time. I would also like to congratulate Conor O’Neill on his appointment and we are delighted to be in a position to have such a seamless transition and while he has big boots to fill, he has everyone’s full support and I have no doubt that Conor and the team will continue the good work done over the past number of years”.