O'Brien lines up four but Johnson has fav for Saturday's 2000 Guineas

Aidan O’Brien bids for his 12th winner in Saturday’s Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh but it is the Mark Johnston trailed, Elarqam, that will go to post as the favourite.

O’Brien’s Gustav Klimt, winner of the Ballylinch Stud 2,000 Guineas Trial Stakes at Leopardstown in April, heads the Ballydoyle charge, he finished sixth in the English 2,000 Guineas in Newmarket. O’Brien also saddles US Navy Flag, Spanish Point and Threeandfourpence, in a field of eleven runners.

Mark Johnson’s Elarqam, 2/1 favourite for Saturday, had a length and a half to spare over O’Brien’s Saxon Warrior at Newbmarket when finishing fourth.

Symbolization is the Godolphin representative while Charlie Appleby’s runner is Cape Cross.

Zihba will be trying to give Fozzy Stack a first Classic win while also in the field are Landshark, Romanised, Theobald and Would Be King.

Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival – 26th & 27th May 2018

On Saturday the first race is off at 1.50pm with the feature Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas off at 4.10pm. Stay on for the Après Racing party featuring the fabulous Seo Linn

Sunday’s first race goes to post at 1.50pm with the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas off at 4.10pm