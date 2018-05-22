Punchestown's Martin (Snowy) Pearse wins top Racing Award

Martin Pearse, Facilities Manager, Punchestown Racecourse, has won the Racing and Breeding Support Services Award at the Annual Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards announced last night, (Monday May 21) at a banquet held at the Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, County Meath.

It is a fitting reward for the popular Naas native who has been working for over 40 years at the Co. Kildare track. Martin received a specially commissioned trophy and €5,000

The full list of winneers were:

Irish Racing Excellence Award: Pat Farrell, Stud Groom, Moyglare Stud, County Kildare

Administration Award: Gillian Carey, Operations Manager, Fairyhouse Racecourse, County Meath

Newcomer Award: Georgie Benson, Stable Lass, Gordon Elliott, County Meath

Horse Care Award: Mary Nugent, Travelling Assistant, Gordon Elliott, County Meath

In The Saddle Award: James Rath, Head Lad, Liz Doyle, County Wexford

Travelling Head Person Award: Camilla Sharples, Travelling Head Girl, Gordon Elliott, County Meath

Leads by Example Award: Stephen Thorne, Assistant Trainer, Adrian McGuinness, County Dublin

Dedication to Racing and Breeding Award: Pat Farrell, Stud Groom, Moyglare Stud, County Kildare

Racing and Breeding Support Services Award: Martin ‘Snowy’ Pearse, Facilities Manager, Punchestown Racecourse, County Kildare

Racecourse Award: Fairyhouse Racecourse, Ratoath, County Meath