Dubai Duty Free extend Irish Derby sponsorship

Dubai Duty Free have agreed to extend their sponsorship of the Irish Derby for 2018.

The sponsorship, which began back in 2008, and the running of the Group One Classic, won by Capri last season, was officially the highest rated race in the world for three year olds and in the top 10 of the overall world’s best races of 2017.

Dubai Duty Free are only the third commercial sponsor of the race following the Irish Sweepstakes and Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser.

The total value of the 12 furlong contest will be 1.5 million euro with prize money distributed to the first eight placed horses with the winner receiving 870,000 euro. Dubai Duty Free will also sponsor five other races on the day.

Derek McGrath, CEO of The Curragh commented: “Dubai Duty Free have been outstanding partners of the Curragh and I would like to acknowledge the significant contribution that Colm McLoughlin and his team have made to the success of the Irish Derby over the past ten years.”

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free commented: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Curragh for 2018 and happy that our association with the Curragh has grown over the years. The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is now a weekend festival of quality racing and entertainment and the media exposure generated greatly raises the profile of our brand in Ireland.”

The race takes placethis season on Saturday June 30 as the highlight of the three day Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival.