Naas Racecourse officially unveil new state-of-the-art feature

Naas racecourse unveiled its new feature building on Sunday last. The new building, the new feature building, The Circle, is believed to be the only race-course building of its kind in Britain and Ireland.

It is the principal phase of an overall redevelopment at Naas racecourse, costing some €3.2million, partly funded by the Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) Racecourse Capital Development Scheme.

The innovative cylindrical design, located between the parade ring and grandstand, allows for greater vantage points for the general racing public and owners and trainers.

The ground floor of the building, ‘The Circle Bar’ is a sports bar open to all racegoers and the owners and trainers lounge is located on the first floor, with 180-degree views of the track.

The racetrack has also seen considerable investment including most recently the levelling of the sprint track and the addition of a new watering system.

The next part of the redevelopment programme will commence in the spring. This phase of the redevelopment will see the interiors and public areas within the grandstand upgraded including the panoramic restaurant.

Tom Ryan, Manager of Naas, commented: “We are very proud to showcase our new feature building. Our aim was to erect a building which would help bring Naas Racecourse to the next level. I extend a huge thank you to HRI and all parties involved in the design and production of our innovative feature building. We are delighted with the finished product and hope our customers enjoy the new experience. We now look ahead to the second phase of the redevelopment due to commence in the spring.”