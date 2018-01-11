Sandra Hughes named Ambassador for Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards

Former Curragh based trainer, Sandra Hughes, has been named as Ambassador for the 2018 Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards.

Nominations can now be made for the annual awards, which has ten categories and carries increased prizemoney in 2018 of €84,000, an increase of €4,500 from last season.

Sandra Hughes will be attending race meetings, bloodstock sales and the ITBA Expo in her new role as she encourages as many monination as possible during the six-week nomination period.

Daughter of the late Dessie Hughes, Sandra took over the licence after her father died in November 2014 and enjoyed instant success at the top level thanks to Lieutenant Colonel, who landed the Grade 1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse and the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown a few weeks later. Her most famous triumph came in the 2015 BoyleSports Irish Grand National with Thunder And Roses, who scooped the prestigious prize under Katie Walsh at odds of 20-1

Commenting on her ambassador role, Sandra Hughes, said: “I am hugely honoured to be appointed by Godolphin as their ambassador for the Irish Stud and Stable Staff Awards and I’m really looking forward to getting out on the road to meet as many trainers and breeders as possible. Godolphin’s incredibly generous sponsorship is a wonderful recognition of all stud and stable staff who are the backbone of the industry.”

Nominations can now be made on line at www.studandstablestaffawards.ie

Godolphin is the principal sponsor of the Irish Awards in association with the Irish Stablestaff Association, the Racing Post and Horse Racing Ireland. Godolphin also sponsors the equivalent Stud and Stable Staff Awards in America, Australia, Britain and France.

The 2018 awards will take place in the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim, County Meath on Monday, May 21.

The Racing and Breeding Support Services Award now allows for three finalists, with a trophy and €5,000 for the winner. The two runners-up will each receive €1,000.

In addition to nominating online, every trainer, breeder and point-to-point handler will receive a nomination form by post.

Nominations are open until 5 pm on Monday, February 19 and must be completed online or returned to the Marketing Department in Horse Racing Ireland that day.

The ten Award Categories are:

1. Racecourse Award. Prize: €2,500 to be spent on upgrades of facilities which will benefit stable employees

2. Racing and Breeding Support Services Award. Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner. The two runners-up will receive €1,000 each.

3. Administration Award. Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €3,000 to the winner’s yard/stud/company to be divided amongst yard/stud/company employees. The two runners-up will receive €1,000 each.

4. Newcomer Award (Stud and Stable employees). Prize: Trophy and €2,500 to the winner and €1,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees. The two runners-up will receive €500 each. The Newcomer Award winner will also receive a five day educational tour to Dubai with flights and accommodation included.

5. Horse Care Award (stud and stable employees). Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €3,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees. The two runners-up will receive €1,000 each.

6. In the Saddle Award (stud and stable employees). Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €3,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees. The two runners-up will receive €1,000 each.

7. Travelling Head Person Award. Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €3,000 to the winner’s yard to be divided amongst yard employees. The two runners-up will receive €1,000 each.

8. Leads by Example Award (stud and stable employees) . Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €3,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees. The two runners-up will receive €1,000 each.

9. Dedication to Racing and Breeding Award. Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €3,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees. The two runners-up will receive €1,000 each.

10. Irish Racing Excellence Award. Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €5,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees.