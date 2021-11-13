Search

13/11/2021

Kildare Property Watch: Derelict cottage with beautiful views for €150,000

Brewel Hill, Kilgowan: Ramshackle home sits on acre of land convenient to M9 at Kilcullen

Kildare Property Watch: Derelict cottage with beautiful views for €150,000

The property at Brewel Hill, Kilgowan

Reporter:

Reporter

A derelict cottage on around an acre of land, which has panoramic views of the Wicklow mountains, is up for auction with a guide price of €150,000.

The subject property comprises a detached cottage on a superb one acre site in this highly desirable location.

Located at the top of Brewel Hill, Kilgowan, this is a unique location within easy access of the M9 at Kilcullen.

Easy access

It is situated in a quiet rural setting in the townsland of Kilgowan, around six miles from Kilcullen, which has schools, church, pubs, restaurants and shops. The surrounding towns of Newbridge, Kildare and Naas are also within easy commuting distance.

The large site is ideally suited for a replacement dwelling subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission, according to agent Jordan Auctioneers.

The property is for auction online using the Offr.io platform on Tuesday, November 30 at 3pm.

Jordans are issuing a guide price of excess of €150,000.

For further information contact Mark Neylon at Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media